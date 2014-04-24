The College of Western Idaho Board of Trustees has voted to suspend any new enrollment in its Culinary Arts and Baking/Pastry Arts programs effective this fall.

Before the formal creation of CWI in 2009, as many as 13 professional technical programs were offered on the campus of Boise State University. But over the years, many of the programs have shifted to CWI's Nampa and Ada County campuses, leaving the culinary program, as well as the Surgical Technology and Dental Assistance programs at BSU.

The Surgical Technology and Dental Assistance programs are shifting to CWI's Ada County campus this summer, and CWI has also decided not to accept any new enrollment in its culinary and baking programs until further notice.

It turns out that many of the culinary and baking facilities have become out of date, and CWI will need to provide a new home and facilities before it begins taking in new students.

CWI President Bert Glandon said the decision was "difficult and full of emotion."

Current culinary students will not be affected and will be able to complete their program, according to CWI. The current students will remain at the Boise State facility until December 2015.