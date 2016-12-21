10th Annual Hot Dog Holiday, Dec. 21 at The Olympic 

If you haven't been to a Hot Dog Holiday party before, now's the time to ketch-up. Not only is it a party full of primo punk rock, this annual concert is for a good cause: proceeds are donated to Corpus Christi House, a day shelter for Boise's homeless. This year's lineup of local bands includes Doubting Thomas & The Heretics, Ben the Drunken Poet, The Meatballs, Central City Music Company, The Sneez, The Sun Cat Brothers and, of course, Bart and Stephanie Bell, aka Hot Dog Sandwich. Instead of doing a food drive this year, HDS is offering $1 off the already low admission price of $3 for anyone who brings donations of toothbrushes, travel-sized toiletries, and other personal items. If you relish the idea of warm fuzzies and cool tunes, get your buns in gear and don't miss the Hot Dog Holiday.