15th Annual Fiction 101 Contest 

The Boise Weekly Fiction 101 Contest turned 15 this year. For the contest's quinceanera, participants from across the country submitted scores of entries with themes ranging from anxiety over President-elect Donald Trump, revenge and substance abuse, to finding love, growing old and travel.

The stories were witty, touching, pointed and sometimes surreal—and always economical. All entries were exactly 101 words and blind-judged by our elite panel of judges.

Reprinted below are the winning stories and runners-up, which our judges found to be the most moving, brilliant and, most important, brief pieces.

Join us at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Rediscovered Books (180 N. Eighth St.) for readings of the winning entries. If it's true brevity is the soul of wit, it'll be a smart way to spend a chilly First Thursday evening.

JUDGES

Kurt Zwolfer,The Cabin Executive Director

Christian Winn,Boise-based author of Naked Me

Patty Bowen, The Arbiter Editor-in-Chief

Rick Ardinger,Idaho Humanities Council Executive Director

William Barbour, Bookseller at Rediscovered Books

Special thanks to Rediscovered Books and Meg Andersen