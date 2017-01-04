1964: The Tribute (Beatles Tribute Band) 

The deaths of David Bowie and Prince last year hit hard because it meant we'd never hear another new note from these creative geniuses. Still, their music is as listenable now as it was two, three or four decades ago. It's the same with The Beatles, a band whose music is still a draw nearly 60 years after it was founded—just ask the members of 1964: The Tribute. Performing the music of The Beatles' pre-Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967, Capitol Records), the band embodies the style, sound and chemistry of John, Paul, George and Ringo, playing classics like "She Loves You," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "A Hard Day's Night." The show has garnered a loyal following, a number of TV performances, a concert at Carnegie Hall and kept The Tribute crisscrossing the country for more than 30 years—three times as long as the original.