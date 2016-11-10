2016 Election Results: Clinton Won Big (In the City of Boise) 

click to enlarge
The results are still unofficial
, but Idaho set a new General Election record Nov. 8 when 688,255 ballots were cast in the race for U.S. president. Though President-elect Donald Trump won 409,822 votes in Idaho—59.3 percent of the Idaho vote—he garnered a lower percentage of votes than Mitt Romney in 2012, John McCain in 2008, and George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004. Hillary Clinton captured 190,183 votes in Idaho—27.5 percent—a lower percentage than Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, John Kerry in 2004 and Al Gore in 2000.
Two independent candidates, Evan McMullin and Gary Johnson, collectively won more than 75,000 Idaho votes—46,499 for McMullin and 28,339 for Johnson.
When all the votes are verified, it's expected Idaho voter turnout could come close to 80 percent, the highest in decades.
In Ada County
, where election officials mounted a significant push for early voting, the overall turnout was stunning. A whopping 88.1 percent of registered voters, or 202,971, cast ballots in Ada County. Trump wasn't able to capture half of the vote in Ada, winning only 47.9 percent of the vote. As expected, Clinton fared better in Ada, winning 38.7 percent of the vote.
Clinton was the favorite candidate in Boise, readily winning most of the city's precincts. In precinct 1913, where voters cast ballots at the Madison Early Childhood Center on Madison Avenue, the former first lady-turned U.S. senator-turned secretary of state won 75.8 percent of the total vote. In Precinct 1912, where voters cast ballots at the old fire station on Ridenbaugh Street, Clinton received 76.9 percent of the vote. Clinton easily topped 70 percent of the vote in several precincts in the city of Boise.