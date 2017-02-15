Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
February 15, 2017 Arts & Culture » Visual Art

2017 Idaho Triennial 

The Boise Art Museum Triennial showcases the best recent work from artists across Idaho.

Interact with the best of local art

The Boise Art Museum Triennial showcases the best recent work from artists across Idaho. For the 2017 Triennial, which opens Saturday, Feb. 18, BAM received 900 submissisions, and juror John Spiak—director and chief curator of Grand Central Art Center at California State University Fullerton in Santa Ana—selected 41 works by 24 artists from Boise, Meridian, Moscow, Nampa and Twin Falls. Spiak will share his take on the works at the after-hours opening party, which starts at 5:30, and this year, visitors will have the chance to watch and interact with artists during Artist Labs, scheduled times when six local artists will be at BAM working on new art.

