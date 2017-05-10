5th Annual Idaho Archaeology Fair 

Maybe more so than any other generation, children of the '80s and '90s are hip to archaeology—thanks mostly to the screen exploits of swashbuckling professor-turned-Nazi-fighter Indiana Jones. While Jones' methods of locating ancient artifacts live firmly in the realm of fiction (bullwhips are much less useful than ground-penetrating radar), the thrill of discovery is definitely real.

Get hands on with history Saturday, May 13 with the fifth annual Idaho Archaeology Fair, which includes a grinding station and atlatl range, instruction on mending or creating a pot, a flintknapping demonstration, tips on how to interpret archaeological sites, a rock art station, faux dig, survey, "artifakes" and a tour of the Old Assay Office building, which is itself a piece of history.

10 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE. The Old Assay Office, 210 Main St., history.idaho.gov.