Boise Weekly Wed. May. 10
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
May 10, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

5th Annual Idaho Archaeology Fair 

Get hands on with history which includes a grinding station and atlatl range, instruction on mending or creating a pot, a flintknapping demonstration, and more

Can you dig it?

Can you dig it?

Maybe more so than any other generation, children of the '80s and '90s are hip to archaeology—thanks mostly to the screen exploits of swashbuckling professor-turned-Nazi-fighter Indiana Jones. While Jones' methods of locating ancient artifacts live firmly in the realm of fiction (bullwhips are much less useful than ground-penetrating radar), the thrill of discovery is definitely real.

Get hands on with history Saturday, May 13 with the fifth annual Idaho Archaeology Fair, which includes a grinding station and atlatl range, instruction on mending or creating a pot, a flintknapping demonstration, tips on how to interpret archaeological sites, a rock art station, faux dig, survey, "artifakes" and a tour of the Old Assay Office building, which is itself a piece of history.

10 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE. The Old Assay Office, 210 Main St., history.idaho.gov.

