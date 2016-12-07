President-elect Donald Trump has broken all the rules. By conventional wisdom, his candidacy should have been over when he mocked a New York Times reporter's disability, and again when audio was released of him bragging about sexually assaulting women.

Instead of selecting one of the most qualified presidential contenders in U.S. history, voters handed the office to one of the least equipped candidates on record. While the rest of us struggle to wrap our heads around the Trump phenomenon, comedian and author Michael Ian Black has had the Cheeto-colored gaffe dervish pegged and committed to rhyme since July 2016, when he released A Child's First Book of Trump.

The 32-page children's book/survival manual offers sage observations about The Donald, from his little baby hands to his unusual mane, which bears more resemblance to American cheese fondue than hair.

While the book is for children, it may inspire a few parents to dream up lyrics to commemorate our first NSFW president.