City of Boise Pilot Project With Interfaith Sanctuary Could Mean Temp Jobs For up to 10 Guests 

Harrison Berry
Boise City Hall.
A pilot project to be considered during the regularly scheduled Tuesday, March 21 meeting
of the Boise City Council could mean 10 guests of Interfaith Sanctuary may become temporary employees of the Boise City Department of Parks and Recreation.
According to the agreement, which will be discussed at the 6 p.m. meeting in the City Council chambers, the temporary employees would work on a supervised basis with Parks and Rec for five hours a day, five days a week for a month. Interfaith Sanctuary would select the participants, who would then be guided through an application process that includes a criminal background investigation, filling out new hire paperwork and attend an employee orientation.
On its end of the arrangement, the city would provide "all customary, temporary, seasonal employment benefits" to the workers, supervise them while on the job and provide feedback to Interfaith Sanctuary on the program, which would be funded through the Department of Parks and Recreation.