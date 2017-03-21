Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
Last Issue

March 21, 2017 News » Citydesk

City of Boise Pilot Project With Interfaith Sanctuary Could Mean Temp Jobs For up to 10 Guests 

By
click to enlarge - Boise City Hall. - - HARRISON BERRY
  • Harrison Berry
  • Boise City Hall.
A pilot project to be considered during the regularly scheduled Tuesday, March 21 meeting of the Boise City Council could mean 10 guests of Interfaith Sanctuary may become temporary employees of the Boise City Department of Parks and Recreation.

According to the agreement, which will be discussed at the 6 p.m. meeting in the City Council chambers, the temporary employees would work on a supervised basis with Parks and Rec for five hours a day, five days a week for a month. Interfaith Sanctuary would select the participants, who would then be guided through an application process that includes a criminal background investigation, filling out new hire paperwork and attend an employee orientation.

On its end of the arrangement, the city would provide "all customary, temporary, seasonal employment benefits" to the workers, supervise them while on the job and provide feedback to Interfaith Sanctuary on the program, which would be funded through the Department of Parks and Recreation.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • March 21, 2017: What to Know

    March 21, 2017: What to Know

    Two bombshells from the FBI, new Apple products unveiled, the identity of the alleged Boise Foothills gunman, Boise State men's basketball team ends its season and a gender-bending precedent for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 21, 2017
  • Suspect in Multiple Treasure Valley Robberies Arrested in Las Vegas

    Suspect in Multiple Treasure Valley Robberies Arrested in Las Vegas

    "This was a string of violent crimes where a weapon was displayed in each robbery."
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 20, 2017
  • March 20, 2017: What to Know

    March 20, 2017: What to Know

    Spring officially arrives, Trump tweets, identifying the BPD officers in the Foothills shooting and Disney studio has another massive hit.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 20, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation