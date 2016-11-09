A Four-Legged Hero 

Taran went to war when he was about 3 years old. The German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix was one of 2,500 military working dogs fighting alongside U.S. force in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. After a four-year deployment to Iraq, Taran retired. But he died of cancer on Oct. 23, at the age of 12, and was buried in Boise with full military honors.

Taran's handler, Boise State student and retired Staff Sergeant John Mras, 32, worked with the Honor Guard of the Idaho Army National Guard to ensure the dog was buried with proper honors during a Nov. 2 ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Boise.

"I think it's important for people to remember that dogs are service members too," said Mras, "They've made sacrifices and deserve the same respect and honor."

Mras began working with Taran in 2007. At the time, dog handlers were typically assigned multiple dogs to work with, under the assumption that many of the animals would drop out of the program. Mras said Taran was one of those dogs everyone assumed wouldn't make it to graduation day.

"Taran had a reputation as a hardhead" said Mras, "I asked, 'Why are you giving me this dog?' They said, 'We know he's not going to graduate, but we want to see what you can do with him.' Taran turned it around and ended up being the dog I graduated with."

Mras and Taran were deployed to Iraq in 2008, where they detected improvised explosive devices. In one incident, Mras said "good intelligence" sent them to search a freshly tilled fielda challenge, because the churned earth had obliterated most indicators of where explosives might be. After four hours of searching, Taran led Mras to a cache of 50 pounds of explosives. Mras adopted Taran and brought him home, where Taran "took over his spot on the couch."

"He was pretty laid-back; and he never barked," Mras said. "In the nine years I worked with Taran, I heard him bark maybe 15 times."

When Taran was diagnosed with cancer, Mras knew he wanted his partner to have a full military funeral.

"In the service, all of our dogs get a full ceremony," said Mras. "We just felt Taran still deserved the same kind of honor."