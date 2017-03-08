A Passion for Alley Rep's Buyer & Cellar 

When Barbra Streisand penned a 2010 coffee table book titled A Passion for Design,
which included photos of her enormous Malibu estate and its subterranean storage area designed to look like a street of little shops, playwright Jonathan Tolins wondered what it would be like for someone who had to work down there.
Answering that question is the conceit of Tolins' critically acclaimed
one-man play, Buyer & Cellar
, a comedic exploration of the chasm between the have-nots and the have-way-too-muches.
In the capable hands of Alley Repertory Theater, which ends its run of Buyer & Cellar
this weekend, it's more engaging than a play with no dialogue, no props and a sparse set might otherwise be.
Out-of-work actor Alex More is portrayed by should-always-be-working local actor Jodi Eichelberger, and both he and Director/ART Artistic Director Buffie Main skillfully deliver a funny, bittersweet story of one man's short stay in a world few will ever get to visit—but ART's Buyer & Cellar
is the next best thing.