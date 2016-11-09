A Pre-Post-Election Opinion 

The vast majority of alternative weekly newspapers in the U.S. publish on Thursdays, which means they go to press on Wednesdays. Of course, that means their election-week print editions have access to results from the ballot box. Not so with Boise Weekly.

As I write this, it's about 9:30 a.m. on Election Day, and we have to get this baby to the printer by noon. Of course, we'll have election coverage at boiseweekly.com, but you won't find any vote totals or after-the-fact analysis in these pages.

Part of me has always thought that's unfortunate; but, following this grueling election cycle, a bigger part of me sends this edition of BW to the press with a feeling of relief and in the hope that we can finally move on from this season of fruitless fractiousness.

Rolling Stone chief political reporter Matt Taibbi published a commentary Nov. 7 titled, "After This Election, Turn it Off: Let's never follow politics again." In his piece, Taibbi—who officially succeeded original politics junkie Hunter S. Thompson with his coverage of the 2004 presidential race—wrote:

"No matter what happens Tuesday, it's an undeniable fact that our population is now divided into two irreconcilable groups, each of which violently disbelieves in the humanity of the other.

"But that same population seems also to be addicted to hyper-provocative political media, whose purpose usually is exacerbating that very mutual hatred and disrespect.

"It's no wonder that most people are unhappy with the direction of the country. Most Americans believe themselves to be surrounded within their own borders by the equivalent of military enemies."

The upshot, according to Taibbi, is not only a miserable electorate, but a miserable society incapable of working on its very real problems. I can't share any Official Thoughts on the Election because, at this point, I don't have a clue how it shook out. Instead, I'll conclude with a sincere wish that, come Nov. 9, we can purge some of this toxicity and—maybe out of sheer partisan exhaustion—get back to remembering that we're all in this together.