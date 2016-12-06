AAA: Sleep Deprivation Just As Bad as Driving Drunk 

click to enlarge
The AAA says
getting behind the wheel without a good night's rest is nothing to yawn at.
"Driving with having only earned four to five hours of sleep in a 24-hour period can be just as impairing as driving legally drunk," AAA director for traffic safety Jake Nelson told CBS News
. "I don't think most people are aware of this. That's really the punchline."
At least one in 25 drivers surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015 confessed to nodding off at the wheel in the previous month. Sleep-impaired driving was a factor in as many as 6,000 fatal crashes in 2013. The CDC survey defined symptoms of drowsy driving as having trouble keeping eyes open, drifting from lanes or not remembering the last few miles driven. However, more than half the drivers involved in fatigue-related crashes experienced no symptoms prior to the crash.