Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 7
Last Issue

September 20, 2016 News » Citydesk

AAA: U.S. Drivers Wasting Billions On Premium Gas 

By
click to enlarge BOBAK / CREATIVE COMMONS 2.5
According to the Energy Information Administration, the share of premium gas in total fuel sales is the highest in more than a decade. But, AAA says, most of those drivers are wasting their money.

In a study released today, AAA researchers said they could find no difference between premium and regular gas when it came to fuel economy, lower emissions or horsepower.

"American drivers wasted more than $2.1 billion in the last year by using premium-grade gasoline in vehicles designed to run on regular fuel," said the report. "Drivers see the 'premium' name at the pump and may assume the fuel is better for their vehicle. AAA cautions drivers that premium gasoline is higher octane, not higher quality."

AAA said it tested vehicles equipped with V-8, V-6 and I-3 engines, designed to operate on regular-grade fuel. The vehicles included the Chrysler, Mazda, Dodge and Toyota brands. The automobile association said in the past 12 months, nearly 16.5 million U.S. drivers "unnecessarily used premium-grade gasoline in their vehicle at least once."

"Premium gasoline is specifically formulated to be compatible with specific types of engine designs and most vehicles cannot take advantage of the higher octane rating," said Megan McKernan, manager of the AAA Southern California Research Center.

click to enlarge AAA
  • AAA

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation