Accidents on Idaho Roadways Friday Kill Two, Injure a Third 

It has already been a dangerous weekend on the region's highways: On Friday, three separate accidents resulted in one serious injury and two fatalities.The Elmore County Sheriff's Office report a 53-year-old man died in a one vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20, northeast of Mountain Home. The truck drifted off the highway, rolled and came to a rest in a ravine; the driver, whose identity is being withheld pending notification to his family, was pronounced dead at the scene.In Payette County, a two-vehicle accident resulted in the death of a Caldwell man. Idaho State Police report a Mercedes Benz Sprinter (van) was travelling southbound on Elmore Road when the driver failed to yield for a stop sign and was hit by a truck. The driver of the Mercedes, identified as 37-year-old Bryon Milburn of Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.Idaho State Police report a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 95, just south of Parma, resulted in 46-year-old Ken Davetian of Glendale, Calif., being airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Davetian, driving a Freightliner semi truck, was traveling southbound when a Dodge Dakota pickup crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on. Highway 95 was blocked for nearly six hours while crews investigated.