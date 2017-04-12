ACHD Open House: Two-Way Conversations About Two-Way Conversions 

Amid a historic wave of construction and redevelopment in downtown Boise, a number of streets in the core are being considered for conversion from one-way to two-way. Among them, Fifth and Sixth streets between Fort and Myrtle streets.

The Ada County Highway District will host an open house on the changes Thursday, April 13 with two sessions at the Basque Center: the first, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., is scheduled to accommodate downtown workers during the lunch hours, while the second, from 5-7 p.m., is geared toward the after-work crowd. ACHD will make materials from the open house available online and at the Basque Center through the end of business Friday, April 14. Comments can be sent to ACHD at 3775 Adams St. in Garden City or emailed to projects@achdidaho.org until Thursday, April 27.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 5-7 p.m.; FREE. Basque Center, 601 Grove. St., 208-387-6238, achdidaho.org.