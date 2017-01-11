Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 11
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 4
Last Issue

January 11, 2017 News » Citydesk

ACHD Still Mulling Long-Term Solutions to Warm Springs Rockslides 

By
click to enlarge Warm Springs Avenue is closed from Starcrest Drive to East Parsnip Peak Drive, and Starview Drive is closed from Warm Springs to South Mill Point Lane. - ACHD
  • ACHD
  • Warm Springs Avenue is closed from Starcrest Drive to East Parsnip Peak Drive, and Starview Drive is closed from Warm Springs to South Mill Point Lane.
After more than a week of heavy snowfall, followed by torrents of rain, erosion on the Warm Springs Mesa triggered a rockslide Jan. 10 that resulted in the closure of Warm Springs Avenue from Starcrest Drive to East Parsnip Peak Drive, and Starview Drive from Warm Springs to South Mill Point Lane.

The road closure will remain in effect until the Ada County Highway District can come up with a long-term plan to stabilize the fragile slope, but it's unclear when that might happen.

“We really can’t do anything [right now], it’s just too unstable,” said ACHD spokesman Craig Quintana. “So, we have to wait for a break in the weather.”

Quintana said the main focus for ACHD is  on safety, and engineers are still in the early stages of developing a permanent structural solution.

“The real question is: 'Are we causing more harm than good?'” he said.

A 1,200-foot concrete rail was installed along Warm Springs Avenue between Starview and Starcrest in January 2015, and remained in place until a large boulder crashed through the barrier. While ACHD officials believe the same type of barrier should remain effective, they stressed nothing could be done until conditions stabilize.

“It’s just too soon to know; so we have to wait for it to stabilize before we go hunting, in search for any more ongoing threats,” said Quintana.

click to enlarge ACHD spokesman Craig Quintana: “It’s just too soon to know; so we have to wait for it to stabilize before we go hunting, in search for any more ongoing threats." - ACHD
  • ACHD
  • ACHD spokesman Craig Quintana: “It’s just too soon to know; so we have to wait for it to stabilize before we go hunting, in search for any more ongoing threats."


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation