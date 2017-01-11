ACHD Still Mulling Long-Term Solutions to Warm Springs Rockslides 

click to enlarge ACHD

After more than a week of heavy snowfall, followed by torrents of rain, erosion on the Warm Springs Mesa triggered a rockslide Jan. 10 that resulted in the closure of Warm Springs Avenue from Starcrest Drive to East Parsnip Peak Drive, and Starview Drive from Warm Springs to South Mill Point Lane.The road closure will remain in effect until the Ada County Highway District can come up with a long-term plan to stabilize the fragile slope, but it's unclear when that might happen.“We really can’t do anything [right now], it’s just too unstable,” said ACHD spokesman Craig Quintana. “So, we have to wait for a break in the weather.”Quintana said the main focus for ACHD is on safety, and engineers are still in the early stages of developing a permanent structural solution.“The real question is: 'Are we causing more harm than good?'” he said.A 1,200-foot concrete rail was installed along Warm Springs Avenue between Starview and Starcrest in January 2015, and remained in place until a large boulder crashed through the barrier. While ACHD officials believe the same type of barrier should remain effective, they stressed nothing could be done until conditions stabilize.“It’s just too soon to know; so we have to wait for it to stabilize before we go hunting, in search for any more ongoing threats,” said Quintana.