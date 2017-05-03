Acid Mothers Temple, May 8, Neurolux 

On a long enough timeline, the wicked get their just desserts, evolution goes from theory to phenomenon and the various iterations of psychedelic prog rock collective Acid Mothers Temple begin to make sense.

There are several versions of AMT, each fronted by guitarist Kawabata Makoto, whose sometimes bluesy and always trippy style has generated legions of fans all over the world and spawned dozens of albums across numerous bands and music labels.

With its voluminous catalog, dizzying iterations and vast array of influences, there's no easy entry point for AMT other than checking out one of the band's shows and drinking deeply from its chalice of heavy metal, blues, free jazz, folk and psychedelia.

If you missed AMT's appearance at Crazy Horse in 2015, another opportunity will present itself Monday, May 8 at Neurolux.