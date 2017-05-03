Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
Last Issue

May 03, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Acid Mothers Temple, May 8, Neurolux 

By
listenhere_acidmotherstemple_courtesyacidmotherstemple.jpg

CourtesyAcidMothersTemple

Related Events

  • Acid Mothers Temple @ Neurolux

    • Mon., May 8, 7 p.m. $10

Related Locations

On a long enough timeline, the wicked get their just desserts, evolution goes from theory to phenomenon and the various iterations of psychedelic prog rock collective Acid Mothers Temple begin to make sense.

There are several versions of AMT, each fronted by guitarist Kawabata Makoto, whose sometimes bluesy and always trippy style has generated legions of fans all over the world and spawned dozens of albums across numerous bands and music labels.

With its voluminous catalog, dizzying iterations and vast array of influences, there's no easy entry point for AMT other than checking out one of the band's shows and drinking deeply from its chalice of heavy metal, blues, free jazz, folk and psychedelia.

If you missed AMT's appearance at Crazy Horse in 2015, another opportunity will present itself Monday, May 8 at Neurolux.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Neurolux

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Trails, Paths and Dollars - Oh My! @ COMPASS: Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho

    • Tue., May 16, 6-8 p.m. FREE

  • Live Nation / CTTouring National Concert Day Ticket Specials @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

    • Through May 5 $20
    • Buy Tickets

  • Michael J. Laky @ DaVinci's

    • Thu., May 18, 5:30 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation