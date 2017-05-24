Activate: Connecting People to Passions 

Organizers of Activate, a meet-and-match event that will link passion with a cause, insist Boise hasn't been "marched out" just yet.

"We had a march for science in Boise, a tax march, a public lands march and, of course, the Women's March," said Sam Sandmire, president of the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley.

"I think individuals are a bit exhausted with the nonstop atrocious actions from President Trump, but I don't think things are calming down at all," she added. "This isn't so much about politics. I can't tell you how many calls I've received from people who voted for Trump but have great concerns on the direction he's taking us."

That's why Sandmire and some of her colleagues crafted an event in which citizens from all sides of the political spectrum can engage with representatives from dozens of causes, nonprofits and associations.

Sandmire said the list of participating organizations is growing with each passing day.

"You name it. They'll be there. [Representatives of] the environment, refugees, health care, education, public lands, a woman's right to choose. They'll all be there," she said.

"There" is the outdoor beer garden of Payette Brewing on Pioneer Street, near the Boise Greenbelt.

"It's on Thursday, June 1," Sandmire said. "I'm certain some people will be there just to relax, so we'll have live music and food, but they'll also walk away with information about organizations working for the causes they care about."

For Sandmire, it's less about facing off with a political machine and more about focusing on individual concerns.

"Not everyone wants to take on Trump, but maybe they can house a refugee, help their church feed the hungry or drive someone to the polls," said Sandmire. "Honestly, the only good thing I've seen come out of Washington is a groundswell of citizens concerned enough to get active."