Ada County Awarded Silver Rating for Being Bike Friendly 

click to enlarge
The League of American Bicyclists
has spoke-n.
The Washington, D.C.-based league, founded in the 1880s—by cyclists who were then known as "wheelmen"—issues annual designations of bicycle friendly communities. This week, it granted its "silver" rating to Ada County, one of only four counties in the U.S. that attained the status.
The league has a complex scorecard for its rating system, which you can see here:
BFC_infographic.pdf
Among the criteria for garnering "silver" status are:
- A minimum of 3.5 percent of people in the community are commuting by bicycle
- A minimum of two annual offerings for adult bicycle skills classes
- A minimum of 45 percent of arterial streets with bike lanes
- A minimum of 30 percent of the total road network includes a bicycle network
Ada County currently has 306 miles of bike lanes, more than 400 bicycle wayfinding signs and dozens of miles of designated bike routes on arterial and neighborhood streets.
In 2009, the Ada County Highway District Commission approved "Roadways to Bikeways," an ambitious plan to install bike facilities within a quarter of a mile of 95 percent of Ada County residents.