Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
February 21, 2017 News » Citydesk

Ada County Commission Approves Amendment to Much-Debated Dry Creek Ranch Development 

By
The Dry Creek area includes farmland and the community of Hidden Springs.
  • Google Maps
  • The Dry Creek area includes farmland and the community of Hidden Springs.
The planned community of Dry Creek Ranch got one step closer to reality Tuesday morning, when the members of the Ada County Commission voted unanimously to approve an amendment to the development's master plan.

Discussion of the amendment, making a motion to approve it and the vote took all of 8 minutes, despite voluminous criticism of the development and the amendment from the public, which commissioners said extended well beyond the public comment period.

"A lot of folks are concerned about the loss of agricultural land," said Commissioner Jim Tibbs.

At a public hearing on the amendment last week, dozens of farmers and agricultural workers testified the Dry Creek Ranch development would take place on farmland of rare quality in the Treasure Valley, with topsoil as deep as 6 feet in some areas.

"If folks want to break out their checkbooks [to save agricultural land], that's between interested parties," Tibbs said.
Boise Weekly

