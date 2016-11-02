Ada County Early Voting Smashes Previous Record 

Ada County Elections

Boise City Hall—150 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.



Meridian City Hall—33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.



Eagle Senior Center—312 E. State St., Eagle, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.



Ada County Elections—400 Benjamin Lane, Suite 100, Boise, 7 a.m.–6 p.m.



Ada County Mobile Voting Trailer—Eighth and Bannock streets, Boise, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

click to enlarge Ada County Elections

The 2016 General Election hit another milestone in Ada County, as election officials noted Tuesday that 3,998 people voted early Nov. 1—smashing the previous one-day early voting record of 1,920 set in 2012.To date, Ada County elections officials said 34,858 voters had cast early ballots in person and an additional 27,442 absentee ballots had been issued. Officials said 2016 was the first election in Ada County where more early votes have been cast in person vs. mailed ballots. With two days left for early voting, officials said the numbers are expected to continue breaking records.Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. at the Ada County Elections Office. Postmarks on mailed envelopes don't count.Cast your ballot early at the following Ada County locations: