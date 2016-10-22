Ada County Reopens Greenbelt Near Warm Springs Mesa 

click to enlarge Ada County Parks & Waterways

A stretch of the Greenbelt near the Warm Springs Mesa development reopened to traffic Friday after undergoing expansion and repairs.The former track between the Warm Springs Golf Course and the East Parkcenter Bridge saw heavy use and showed evidence of damage from tree roots and erosion—according to the Ada County Parks and Waterways, the section of the Greenbelt had nearly 100 cracks and exposed roots.Work crews replaced 1.14 miles of asphalt pathway with a concrete/asphalt mix, widening it by 1.5-2 feet. In addition, there is now a center line to divide traffic and additional striping and signage.The project was completed three weeks ahead of schedule, and funding for the improvements came from the Warm Springs Mesa Greenbelt Project via Ada County, as well as proceeds from Barber Park generated during the Boise River float season.A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 11:30 a.m. at the southeastern end of Warm Springs Golf Course.