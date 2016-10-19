Search
October 19, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Staff Pick

Afrosonics, Oct. 19, Record Exchange 

  • Staff Pick
    Afrosonics Album Release Party @ The Record Exchange

    • Wed., Oct. 19, 6 p.m. FREE

Globalization freaks people out—sometimes in a good way. As the world gets smaller, some people rejoice in new neighbors, the tastes of new food and, in the case of Boise band Afrosonics, the sound of new music.

The local world fusion band is set to drop its new album, People Meet Your People, which, based on the lyrics, is all about the world getting smaller, embracing neighbors and getting freaky.

The new album has a big, brassy, sexy sound, replete with the influences of reggae, jazz, electronica, funk and gospel.

Join the band and new friends at The Record Exchange for the People Meet Your People release party, where you can pick up your copy of the album, which featuring nine original songs plus a bonus disc of remixes.

