Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
This Week
Restaurant Bar Guide 2017 Tue. Apr. 4
Last Issue

April 08, 2017 News » National

Video

After Attack on Syria, Trump Supporters Question Commitment to 'America First' 

“What Trump did was nothing less than a betrayal, a betrayal of his supporters, of his message 'America first,' of his promise to be different, to learn from the mistakes of the past and chart a new course."

By
click to enlarge JOINT CONGRESSIONAL INAUGURATION COMMITTEE (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
  • Joint Congressional Inauguration Committee (Wikimedia Commons)
President Trump's decision to launch missiles at Syria has garnered support from America’s allies, like England, France and Germany. Lawmakers in Washington also largely support the move.

Many of Trump’s fans, though — especially his most prominent and vocal supporters — are feeling disenchanted.

Trump ran on an isolationist platform, promising to put “America first" and speaking out against US intervention in conflicts around the world.

Now, to some, it seems like he’s moving in the opposite direction.

“What Trump did was nothing less than a betrayal, a betrayal of his supporters, of his message 'America first,' of his promise to be different, to learn from the mistakes of the past and chart a new course,” alt-right leader Richard Spencer told The Atlantic. “I'll wait and see, of course, but I'm not sure I can continue to support him. Most all of the alt-right feels the same way.” >p> On Twitter, many other commentators have expressed similar sentiments:

But off of Twitter, another Trump supporter, Lou Mavrakis, says he doesn’t care all that much about what the president does in Syria. He cares much more about what Trump does in America.

"I don’t want to be the '9-1-1' of the world,” Mavrakis says. “I want to worry about my own situation.”

Mavrakis is the mayor of Monessen, a steel town in southwestern Pennsylvania. He voted for Trump because he hoped the president would reinvigorate his struggling his city. He was counting on Trump to support new infrastructure and bring back jobs.

But so far things have not changed much.

“I’m 75 years old. I’ve been patient, but I don’t have much time to live,” says Mavrakis. “I mean how much longer can I live? Something’s gotta trickle down to me.”

Still, the mayor has not given up on Trump just yet.

“It’s early in the game,” he says. “Let’s give a guy a chance.”

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

More National »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Taste and Craft

Latest in National

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation