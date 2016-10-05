Search
October 05, 2016
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
BW Picks

‘Age Your Own’ Woodinville Whiskey Kit 

find_age_your_own_whiskey_woodinvillewhiskey.jpg

Woodinville Whiskey

$149.95, woodinvillewhiskeyco.com

Why should homebrewers have all the fun? Now there's something for whiskey tipplers to play around with at home—the Age Your Own whiskey distilling kit from Woodinville Whiskey Co.

Aside from its coterie of highly regarded whiskeys, the Woodinville, Wash.-based distiller also offers a full set of equipment to age your own bourbon or rye just the way you like it.

The kit comes with two 750-milliliter bottles of un-aged 110-proof Woodinville White Dog whiskey, a handsome 2-liter white oak aging barrel, two classy tasting glasses and a funnel. Pour the whiskey into the barrel and let the magic happen.

According to Woodinville, the aging process takes between three and six months—but it's up to you when you want to sample your own vintage.

The kit also comes with two warnings: 1.) By law, Woodinville can't ship alcohol out-of-state, which means you'll have to visit the distillery (a worthwhile 500-mile drive from Boise) to get your hands on the White Dog. 2.) The kit comes with everything but patience.

