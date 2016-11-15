Alaska Airlines Flies Coast to Coast Fueled by... Trees? 

click to enlarge
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines flew the world’s first commercial flight using a new alternative jet fuel made from forest residuals.
Over the next two weeks, millions of Americans will again be filling the skies as the Thanksgiving holiday season triggers a mad dash for some pumpkin pie. If Alaska Airlines has its way, a good many travelers will someday soon be flying the friendly skies with "tree power."
Alaska Airlines flew a 737 jet from Seattle to Washington, D.C. on Monday, and the Boeing jet was powered by a 20 percent blend of sustainable biofuel made from so-called "forest residuals," i.e. limbs, stumps and branches. The timber scraps were converted into 1,080 gallons of jet fuel in a project led by Washington State University.
The Monday demonstration was the first of its kind and, according to an Alaska Airlines statement
, is part of a multi-year project to reduce the airline's overall greenhouse gas emissions by about 142,000 metric tons of CO2. That would be the equivalent of taking approximately 30,000 passenger vehicles off the road for one year.
The project was made possible by a $39.6 million grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.