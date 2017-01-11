Alexa Rose Foundation Opens Art Grants Application Period 

click to enlarge
-
Alexa Rose
-
"Maurice" by Alexa Rose was published as a Boise Weekly cover in 2013.
During her decades-long career, Alexa Howell established herself as one of Boise's premier visual artists and gallery owners. Many of her pieces became Boise Weekly
covers that were popular at auction.
Howell died
in 2013, but her legacy lives on in the form of the Alexa Rose Foundation
, which promotes artists and the arts in the Treasure Valley. In 2015, it began furthering its mission
by distributing grants to local artists. Since then, it has distributed more than $130,000 to 65 artists working in a variety of media.
The submission period for the 2017 round of grants opened Jan. 10. Applicants from Ada and Canyon counties may apply for funding up to $5,000 in the areas of education, mentorship, travel, conference support, creation of new artworks and materials. For more information or to apply, see the Alexa Rose Foundation grant webpage
.
Past recipients have included filmmakers Gregory Bayne
, Zach Voss
, Ron Torres
and Will Von Tagen
, and visual artists Judson Cottrell
, Julia Green
, Troy Passey
, Sue Latta
, Mike Shipman, Heather Bauer, Willow Socia
, Saratops McDonald
, Kirsten Furlong
and Kelsey Meeker.
Applications are due Friday, March 10.