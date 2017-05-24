Search
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 24
May 24, 2017 Music

Alive After Five 'Comes Full Circle,' Announces June Music Acts in Revamped Boise Grove 

By
click to enlarge - Shook Twins will headline Alive After Five Wednesday, June 7. - - COURTESY SHOOK TWINS
  • Courtesy Shook Twins
  • Shook Twins will headline Alive After Five Wednesday, June 7.
The tunes are returning to the Grove Plaza in what Downtown Boise Association Director Lynn Hightower described as a return to form for the summer concert series Alive After Five.

"We're bringing Alive After Five full circle," Hightower said.

Due to construction, the series was moved to the Basque Block last year. When headlining act Shook Twins and openers Ned Evett Electric Experience and Steve Fulton take the stage on Wednesday, June 7, they will be kicking off the 31st AA5 season in a much-changed Grove. Renovations and additions include a completed City Center plaza with its glistening wraparound walkway and revamped facilities in the Grove itself, including new brickwork and an updated fountain, courtesy of the Capital City Development Corporation.

In fact, the first AA5 of the 2017 season will be "splitting the party" as a community event featuring music, food and drinks, as well as a celebration for the work of the CCDC in sprucing up the venue. But don't worry: It will be all about the jams June 7.

"We're going short on speeches and long on music," Hightower said.

Here's what's on the docket for AA5 in June:

