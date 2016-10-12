Search
October 12, 2016 BW Picks

Alley Repertory Theater: The Totalitarians 

Totally topical.

Alley Rep Theater

Totally topical.

From failed artists to primetime television personalities, totalitarians come in the strangest shapes and sizes. Meet Penny, a former roller derby champ who has been falling up the ladder of her bid for state office. When a disjointed but well-received speech bumps her campaign to the next level, ambitious speechwriter Francine sees a chance to pull her career out of the doldrums.

That's the setup for Alley Repertory Theater's production of The Totalitarians, a raucous political play that would feel more comedic if it were less topical. Playing at the height of election season, it's also distinguished for being at the center of a lawsuit over an Idaho law tying beer, wine and liquor licenses to the Gem State's obscenity laws.

Comments are closed.

