Allison Williams Talks to BW at #SVFF2017 About Get Out 

Taking a weekend off from her white-hot career, Allison Williams is spending some time in Sun Valley, a community she said she fell in love with several years ago during a family vacation. She isn't spending much time on the slopes where perfect spring skiing conditions on Mt. Baldy has attracted thousands, though. Instead, Williams is at the 2017 Sun Valley Film Festival, where she's happy to chat with fans (and reporters) about the final season of, which is currently airing on HBO and seeing some of its highest ever ratings; and her feature-film debut in the horror hit, one of the most provocative films of 2017 and a critical and box office success."It's my first feature film. Can you believe it? And to see the movie triggering so many conversations... Well, it couldn't get much better," Williams said in a post-screening discussion ofin front of a sold-out SVFF audience. "When my agent sent me the script, my instinct was, 'I don't care if I'm playing a tree or one of a hundred party-goers in a small scene. I just wanted to be part of this film," said Williams.Williams, who recently dyed her hair blonde for ancover shoot, shared a lot of inside secrets aboutand said she loves watching the it with different audiences."I think this is my fourth or fifth time that I've seen it with an audience," said Williams. "It is such a pleasurable experience: when you're laughing, when you're gasping, when you're screaming. Even when someone in the audience says, 'That bitch is crazy.'"