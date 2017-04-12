Almost There Presents Kyle Kinane at Neurolux 

With his full beard, not-so-full head of hair and chill but sardonic delivery, actor/comedian/writer Kyle Kinane would have been perfect as a Sons of Anarchy extra. He has the chops. Kinane was the voice of Biker Dude in the 2013 animated film Epic; he voices Ice Cream in the nutty Warner Bros./Disney XD animated series Right Now Kapow; and he helped develop the twisted Comedy Central animated sketch show Triptank. Stand-up, however, is where Kinane is making his biggest mark—he did a brilliant five minutes on Conan last year, has done three one-hour Comedy Central specials and much more—which is why local comic Dylan Haas chose Kinane to launch his comedy promotion project, Almost There, by bringing the comic to Boise for a one-night performance on Wednesday, April 19, at Neurolux. Local comic Emma Arnold will open.