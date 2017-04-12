Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 12
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
Last Issue

April 12, 2017 Arts & Culture » Stage

Almost There Presents Kyle Kinane at Neurolux 

By
Kyle Kinane

ComedyCentral

Kyle Kinane

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Comedian Kyle Kinane @ Neurolux

    • Wed., April 19, 7 p.m. $20 adv., $22 door
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

With his full beard, not-so-full head of hair and chill but sardonic delivery, actor/comedian/writer Kyle Kinane would have been perfect as a Sons of Anarchy extra. He has the chops. Kinane was the voice of Biker Dude in the 2013 animated film Epic; he voices Ice Cream in the nutty Warner Bros./Disney XD animated series Right Now Kapow; and he helped develop the twisted Comedy Central animated sketch show Triptank. Stand-up, however, is where Kinane is making his biggest mark—he did a brilliant five minutes on Conan last year, has done three one-hour Comedy Central specials and much more—which is why local comic Dylan Haas chose Kinane to launch his comedy promotion project, Almost There, by bringing the comic to Boise for a one-night performance on Wednesday, April 19, at Neurolux. Local comic Emma Arnold will open.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Neurolux

More Stage »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Stage

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation