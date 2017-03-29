Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science 

In the kingdom of foodies, think of Alton Brown as the court jester: the affable, comical charmer who makes everything go down, with or without a spoonful of sugar. He makes food preparation so entertaining that he has regularly filled theaters and arenas on national tours.

His latest, dubbed the Eat Your Science tour, combines food, drink, comedy, puppets and what Brown promises to be "very large, very unusual and potentially dangerous food demonstrations"—Boise audience members in the first few rows are cautioned to wear something that can be dry cleaned.