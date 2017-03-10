American to Begin Boise-to-Chicago Nonstop Flights July 5 

Ryan Johnson

Boise Airport nonstop service to/from: Chicago Midway, Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Lewiston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Spokane.

In Boise Airport's ongoing effort to connect its passengers to major eastbound hubs, airport officials announced Friday morning that American Airlines would begin nonstop service between Boise and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago beginning Wednesday, July 5.“We are thrilled with American Airlines’ decision to increase their footprint in Boise,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in an announcement of the new route. “American Airlines has hundreds of connections from Chicago O’Hare, making East Coast and international travel a little bit easier.”American currently provides nonstop service from Boise to Dallas and Phoenix. American will join United Airlines as the two major carriers providing nonstop Boise service to O'Hare. Southwest Airlines offers summer/seasonal service to Chicago's Midway Airport.Beginning July 5, American will depart daily from Boise to O'Hare at 1 p.m., arriving in Chicago at 5:30 p.m. A Chicago-to-Boise flight will touch down in the City of Trees each day at 12:25 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase as soon as Sunday, March 12.