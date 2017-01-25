Search
January 25, 2017
Music

American Wrestlers, Jan. 26, The Olympic 

Evan Cuttler Wattles

    American Wrestlers @ The Olympic

    Thu., Jan. 26, 7 p.m. $8 adv., $10 door
Not long ago—before practically anyone could buy a laptop, DAW, speakers and a couple of MIDI controllers—the easiest way for aspiring musicians to lay down their tracks was on cassette tape. The resulting sound was scratchy, unequalized and, most important, raw.

American Wrestlers, a.k.a. U.S.-based Scottish musician Gary McClure, is 21st century bedroom pop with a 20th century sound. McClure's self-released 2014 album American Wrestlers was straight-up DIY, with recording distortions and tinny treble from the Tascam recorder he used until it reportedly fell apart. McClure's latest record, Goodbye Terrible Youth, (Fat Possom Records, Nov. 2016) is orders of magnitude more produced, but still chock full of synthpop, rootsy Americana and soul, which he will bring to Boise Friday, Jan. 26 in support of the sophomore release.

Ultimately, American Wrestlers satisfies the nostalgia for a simpler time of intimate, unprocessed song-making, but brings it into the digital age.

