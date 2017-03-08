Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 1
Last Issue

March 08, 2017 Opinion » Note

An Unconscious Theme 

By

As sometimes happens, an unconscious theme develops over the course of putting together an edition of Boise Weekly. This week it seems to be we're considering race relations in a couple of ways.

On Page 6, longtime BW freelancer Carissa Wolf traveled to the small town of Dietrich, Idaho, to ask a deceptively simple question: "Why?"

Specifically, Wolf explored the varying reactions to a 2015 assault case at the rural community's high school that continues to generate international headlines. The story began in the school's locker room, where a couple of (white) football players bullied, harassed and ultimately assaulted a (black and mentally disabled) teammate. Considering the brutality of the attack, which involved a coat hanger, many met a judge's ruling in February with shock and anger, as the stiffest punishment handed down was three years of probation and community service.

In following the threads of the case, Wolf came up against the intersection of race, disability rights, and the definitions of masculinity and what constitutes sexual assault.

On Page 18, BW Film Guru George Prentice profiled the documentary I Am Not Your Negro, which examines the life and impact of civil rights icon James Baldwin. Drawing on Baldwin's essays, materials from his estate and archival footage—and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson—the film is a portrait of a great 20th century thinker, essayist and novelist, but also an "incendiary" (to quote the critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a 98 percent rating) tour through American race relations.

Separated by decades and far removed in geography, from Dietrich to James Baldwin, these are conversations and issues that remain lodestones in our shared social existence.

Zach Hagadone

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Note »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Note

  • Fear Full

    Immigrants and refugees in the Treasure Valley are navigating their fears as Trump's policies threaten to fracture their families with sweeping deportation and detention rules.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Mar 1, 2017

  • Awesome Show, Great Job!

    In my considered opinion, this is an excellent edition of BW.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Feb 22, 2017

  • Immigration, Exile and Post-Hardcore

    The President's rhetoric has bled over into one of America's most cherished institutions: the naturalization ceremony.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Feb 15, 2017
  • More »

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Sunset Adult Lecture Series: Living in a Fire-Prone Landscape @ Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center

    • Wed., March 8, 7-8:30 p.m. FREE

  • User Submitted
    Chronicles of Yarnia @ Ada Community Library Victory Branch

    • Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Continues through May 11 FREE

  • Staff Pick
    Rumi Night @ Boise Public Library Hayes Auditorium

    • Wed., March 8, 7-8:30 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation