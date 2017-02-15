Andrew Sheppard: Feb. 17, Pengilly's; Feb. 18, Neurolux 

Andrew Sheppard wouldn't be surprised if you don't recognize his name.

"I spent the last 10 years in California," Sheppard said. "People around here probably don't know who I am." They will.

Sheppard is an adept musician, who plays like it's a skill he was born with—but the singer-songwriter has been honing his craft for years, playing everywhere from "the hustle and grind of L.A., to the honky tonks of Tennessee, through the heartland of America and back to his roots," according to his bio. His anomalous vibe is a big part of his charm: heavily tatted arms and hands, a fondness for denim and an authentic country/rock 'n' roll/soul sound say "outlaw," but his honeyed-husky voice is as sweet as a Sunday stroll.

Sheppard has been recording a new album in Nashville and hopes to have it out by summery—plenty of time to get to know him.