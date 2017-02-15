Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
Last Issue

February 15, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Andrew Sheppard: Feb. 17, Pengilly's; Feb. 18, Neurolux 

Andrew Sheppard wouldn't be surprised if you don't recognize his name.

By
listenhere_andrewsheppard.jpg

Andrew Sheppard

Related Events

  • Andrew Sheppard Band @ Pengilly's Saloon

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 8:45 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Andrew Sheppard wouldn't be surprised if you don't recognize his name.

"I spent the last 10 years in California," Sheppard said. "People around here probably don't know who I am." They will.

Sheppard is an adept musician, who plays like it's a skill he was born with—but the singer-songwriter has been honing his craft for years, playing everywhere from "the hustle and grind of L.A., to the honky tonks of Tennessee, through the heartland of America and back to his roots," according to his bio. His anomalous vibe is a big part of his charm: heavily tatted arms and hands, a fondness for denim and an authentic country/rock 'n' roll/soul sound say "outlaw," but his honeyed-husky voice is as sweet as a Sunday stroll.

Sheppard has been recording a new album in Nashville and hopes to have it out by summery—plenty of time to get to know him.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Pengilly's Saloon, Neurolux

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Clay Moore @ Riverside Hotel Bar 365

    • Sun., Feb. 26, 5 p.m. FREE

  • Jimmy Bivens @ Sockeye Grill and Brewery-Cole

    • FREE

  • Staff Pick
    LED Record Release Party @ Visual Arts Collective

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m. $12 in advance, $15 at the door
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation