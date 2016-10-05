Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
October 05, 2016 Music

Andrew W.K., Oct. 8, Neurolux 

Andrew W.K. is the Dalai Lama of partying. Famous for rock anthems like "Party Hard" and "She is Beautiful," a profusely bleeding nose and chiseled abs, W.K.—who, dressed in a white T-shirt, white pants and white shoes, always looks like he's headed to his job in the kitchen at IHOP—is disgusted with the spirit-crushing partisanship and acrimony of American politics. The result is the Party Party, his shot at turning the U.S. into a Bhutan of keg stands, house bands and good times. W.K.'s ambitious aim is to bring about "the complete and total liberation of the human spirit" through his Power of Partying 50 State Speaking Tour.

Join the man Saturday, Oct. 8—the day before the second presidential debate—at Neurolux to hear his message of peace, love and hard partying.

