Boise Weekly Wed. May. 24
May 24, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Anime Oasis, May 26-29, The Grove Hotel 

During the annual Anime Oasis celebration of anime, games pop culture and fashion, downtown Boise is filled with hundreds of cosplayers showing off their passion for contemporary Japanese culture. This year will be no exception.

The 2017 AO Cosplay Challenge will divvy out $2,000 in cash prizes, and if that's not enough, grab a partner and join the Battle Cosplay event or show off that sculpted beach bod at the swimsuit contest. Attendees can also dress for success at the High Society Formal—the theme this year is "International Organization"—as well as enjoy a bevy of arcade games, artists, guest appearances, videos and more.

Marking its 16th year, Anime Oasis is the place to see and be seen—definitely in costume.

