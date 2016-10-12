Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 12
October 12, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Anthrax, Oct. 15, Revolution 

By
listenhere_anthrax_travisshinn.jpg

Travis Shinn

In the 1980s, if your thrash metal band's name didn't conjure images of over-the-top fatality, it wasn't a real thrash band. Anthrax fit the bill. Its name invokes a disease so nasty it has been pegged for development as a bioweapon—and its music is hardly less menacing.

With relentless rhythms and guts-shredding solos, it's one of the most influential metal groups out there and a member of the Big Four: Anthrax, Megadeth, Metallica and Slayer. Unlike its compatriots, however, Anthrax made forays into rap and punk, presaging nu metal and rap metal acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Now in its 35th year, Anthrax is still melting faces. Catch it Saturday, Oct. 15 at Revolution Concert House and Event Center Saturday.

