Anti-Immigrant / Pro-Trump Graffiti Appears Near N. Idaho Cemetery 

Hope, Idaho has a population of approximately 85.
Some residents of the small northern Idaho town of Hope (population: fewer than 100 people) say they're pretty upset over somebody's law-breaking enthusiasm for Donald Trump.
The abandoned Hope cemetery on the west end of town, often called the "Chinese Cemetery,"
is more than a century old, with most graves having no markers and a few others dating back as far as 1825. Folklore indicates Chinese men and women who worked on the railroad in the 1800s were buried in the cemetery. Soon thereafter many of the gravesites were looted because there were rumors or valuable possessions buried along with the bodies (none of it was found). The gravesites were reportedly rediscovered in the late 20th century when highway crews found human remains at a construction site.
The cemetery is located above a large concrete retaining wall, and KREM-TV reports
someone has spray-painted "Trump/Save America. Deport Illegals" on the wall.
"It's just not the way to express your views. There are much better ways," resident Don Hester told KREM-TV. "It doesn't matter to my wife or I what your political views are. For Trump, against Trump, whatever. Illegals, no illegals. It doesn't really matter. That's defacing where we live."