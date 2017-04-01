April 1, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- Boise Mayor Dave Bieter has declared a local state of emergency, saying the "nearly unprecedented flows of the Boise River" should keep residents and visitors away from the river and the Boise River Greenbelt until further notice. As of this morning, the river near Glenwood Bridge is running at more than 8,200 cubic-feet-per-second, which is above flood level. Bieter's declaration comes in the wake of a county emergency declaration on flooding from Ada County Commissioners and Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter, which added Ada County to the list of counties in a state of emergency.
- In spite of the state of emergency, however, news from the National Weather Service office in Boise is good: Meteorologists are forecasting a string of sunny days stretching to the middle of next week. The forecast calls for daytime highs in the mid-60s by Wednesday.
click to enlarge
-
National Weather Service Boise
- The White House has doubled down on its claims that the Obama administration conducted covert surveillance of President Donald Trump during his campaign.The New York Times reports in spite of the White House conspiracy theories being debunked by none other than FBI Director James B. Comey "senior government officials, and lawmakers from both parties," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during his March 31 daily news briefing that members of Obama's administration had done "very, very bad things."
"The question is why?," Spicer said. "Who else did it? Was it ordered? By whom? But I think more and more the substance that continues to come out on the record by individuals continues to point to exactly what the president was talking about that day," Spicer added, referring to President Trump's March 4 tweet alleging Obama's administration tapped phones at Trump Tower.
- The world of women's college basketball saw a stunner during the NCAA women's basketball tournament Friday night, when Mississippi State upset University of Connecticut, 66-64 in a last-second overtime shot in overtime. It was the first loss in 111 games for the Lady Huskies, whose run of four consecutive national championships has come to a halt. Mississippi State advances to Sunday's championship game against South Carolina, which defeated Stanford in Friday's other semifinal.
- Here's a sure sign of spring:The Boise Farmers Market (the parking lot at 10th and Grove Streets) opens for the season today, marking the BFM's fifth year.
Tags: Citydesk, Boise, farmers market, Politics, Weather, City of Boise, Boise River flooding, White House, Sean Spicer, University of Connecticut, Mississippi State, Boise Farmers Market, Video
Speaking of...
-
Mar 29, 2017
-
Mar 29, 2017
-
Mar 21, 2017
-
More »
More by George Prentice
-
Mar 31, 2017
-
Mar 30, 2017
-
Mar 29, 2017
-
More »
Readers also liked…
-
Sep 1, 2016
-
Nov 4, 2015
-
Feb 18, 2016