April 10, 2017: What to Know 

Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as the newest U.S. Supreme Court justice early today. In a private ceremony, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, Gorsuch formally took the seat of late-Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016. Gorsuch's swearing in came in the wake of a grueling confirmation process in which Democrats tried to block the nomination after former President Barack Obama's nominee was denied a hearing through much of last year. The Washington Post reports Gorsuch joins the high court just in time to hear the the final round of oral arguments for the current term, including a major church and state case.
The Masters golf tournament once again delivered on the promise of being one of the most exciting events on the sports calendar. Following a sudden death playoff with Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, of Spain, emerged victorious and was fitted for the Masters' famed green jacket. In his 74th major start without a win (a record) Garcia, 37, finally broke what some had considered to be a curse. Making the win all the more sweet, Sunday would have been the 60th birthday of Garcia's idol, Seve Ballesteros who, along with Jose Maria Olazabal, had been Spain's only previous Masters champions. Following Garcia's win Sunday, CBS Sports proudly displayed photos of the champion, as a boy, posing alongside Ballesteros and Olazabal.
Idaho State Police report a Boise woman was killed Sunday when she lost control of her motorcycle on Idaho Highway 55 near Horseshoe Bend. ISP said Tamara White, 55, died of injuries sustained in the crash when she struck a concrete barrier on the southbound side of the highway. She was wearing a helmet. Meanwhile, ISP had the grim task of announcing Sunday that a second person had died of injuries suffered in a March 30 two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near the Vista Avenue interchange. Ivy Marquez, 19, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died on Sunday. Another passenger in the same vehicle, 19-year-old Larry Olander, died last week.
Social media lit up Sunday night when video surfaced of a man being hauled off an overbooked United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville. The video, taken by a fellow passenger, shows three security officers asking a man to give up his seat. When the man refuses... well, take a look for yourself:
The latest trailer to send superhero fanboys into a dither is to promote Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. It opens in early November.