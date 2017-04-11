April 11, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- Another incident of gun violence struck the City of San Bernardino, Calif. A teacher and 8-year-old boy were shot and killed Monday when the teacher's estranged husband entered a special needs classroom and opened fire. The gunman then shot and killed himself. The Los Angeles Times reports two children were standing behind their teacher, Karen Smith, 53, when she was shot. One of the children died a short time later and the other child remains in stable condition at a local hospital. The shooting April 10 came less than two years after an attack on San Bernardino's Inland Regional Center left 14 dead. The LA Times reports there were 62 killings in San Bernardino in 2016, a 41 percent increase from the year before.
- The CEO of United Airlines continues to defend his company's decision drag a passenger from his seat and boot him from a Chicago to Louisville flight. Video of the April 9 incident circled the globe, triggering some of the worst PR for an American firm in recent memory. USA Today reports United CEO Oscar Munoz "doubled down" on his defense, writing in a letter to United employees that the passenger was "disruptive and belligerent." Munoz credited his employees with following established procedures. "This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help," wrote Munoz. Meanwhile, late night comics had a field day with the incident. ABC's Jimmy Kimmel revealed this fake ad, showing flight attendants equipped with brass knuckles:
click to enlarge
-
Ada County Sheriff's Office
-
Rahim Reed, 25.
- A Boise man is behind bars, accused of dragging a police office following a traffic stop. Investigators said BPD officers stopped a vehicle in the pre-dawn hours of April 7 for an alleged lane violation on the 2600 block of Vista Avenue. When the suspect, Rahim Reed, 25, drove away, he also took with him a police officer who had reached inside the driver's side of the vehicle. According to police, the officer was dragged 15-20 yards before falling to the ground. It wasn't until the evening of April 8 that police spotted Reed driving in the Three Mile Creek Road area. Again, the Reed drove off, but this time police used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. After repeated attempts to evade police, Reed was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. He is charged with two counts of assault or battery upon a police officer, two counts of eluding police, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
- When the Boise City Council holds its Tuesday afternoon workshop session April 11, lawmakers will be briefed on ambitious new plans to upgrade Ann Morrison Park. Among the many new additions proposed by the Boise Parks and Recreation Commission are a permanent off-leash area for pets, an interactive splash fountain, some small beaches along the Boise River, and a two-way loop for cars and bicycles to move through the park. The park's iconic clock tower would also get a makeover.
- Chicago Cubs fans celebrated an opening night ceremony that was a long time coming, when the franchise's first-ever World Series title flag was raised at Wrigley Field. Making matters all the more sweet was a Cubs 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fans had to wait for that one, too, after a one-hour rain delay.
Speaking of...
-
Apr 5, 2017
-
Apr 4, 2017
-
Mar 27, 2017
-
More »
More by George Prentice
-
Apr 10, 2017
-
Apr 10, 2017
-
Apr 9, 2017
-
More »
Readers also liked…
-
Sep 1, 2016
-
Nov 4, 2015
-
Feb 18, 2016