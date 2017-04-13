April 13, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- The CEO of United Airlines now says he felt "shame" after watching video of a passenger being dragged off one of the company's flights March 9. "You saw us at a bad moment," Oscar Munoz said in his first televised remarks. "This can never, will never happen, again on a United flight." Two more officers involved in the removal of passenger David Dao have been placed on leave. One officer had already been placed on administrative leave. This morning's New York Times has a timely feature report on "the fine art of repentance," which is taught in business schools and promoted by high-priced consultants, yet, "all kinds of offenders in public life still seem to struggle with the execution."
- Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports cartoonists are "having a field day" with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, whose own foibles—lately regarding Hitler and the Holocaust—have become easy targets for satirists.
- Spicer's "Hitler" controversy certainly isn't the first time the Fuhrer has triggered a furor in American politics—and it's a good bet it won't be the last. The Charlotte Observer reports that Larry Pittman, a member of the Republican General Assembly in Cabarrus County, North Carolina this week called Abraham Lincoln "the same sort [of] tyrant" as Hitler. "Lincoln was the same sort of tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional," Pittman wrote on Facebook.
- Pope Francis will spend a good part of this day at a maximum security prison, south of Rome, where he'll wash the feet of inmates. It's part of a pre-Easter ritual. The Associated Press reports the Paliano detention center is the only Italian prison that houses mafia "turncoats" who can see their prison sentences reduced if they cooperate with anti-mafia prosecutors. The AP says the pope will bathe the feet of 12 inmates, three of them women and one of them a Muslim who will be baptized a Christian later this year.
- A Boise entertainer says she was stunned when she received a $1,960 tip Monday night when she was performing as a clown at Rockies Diner... no fooling. Ranaye Marsh performs as Sapphire the Clown on kids' night at the diner. Ranaye said she plans to use the money to attend a clown convention in Kansas City later this month and visit her sick mom, who lives in Kansas.
