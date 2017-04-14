April 14, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- Christians across the globe will mark Good Friday today, remembering the suffering and death of Jesus Christ outside the walls of Jerusalem. As they do each Holy Week, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims have made their way to the ancient city to retrace what has long been believed to be the path taken by Jesus on his way to the cross. That might not be entirely correct. The Today Show this morning had a fascinating story featuring a scholar at St. George's College in Jerusalem who asserted the famed Via Dolorosa is not the historical path that Jesus walked in his final hours; rather, the scholar took NBC host Richard Engel on a much different route—traveling in the opposite direction but ending in the same place, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
- The National Retail Federation wants us to focus on the other side of Easter: robust consumerism. The NRF's annual survey predicts Americans will spend $18.4 billion on Easter this year, 6 percent more than 2016. The folks who make Peeps, those sugar-coated marshmallow pillows, are upping their Easter game this year with something called Peeps Filled Delights. They contain plenty of marshmallow but also feature some rich fillings: triple chocolate, vanilla caramel brownie and white fudge-dipped raspberry. USA Today reports about 1.5 billion Peeps are pushed out each Easter. For the record, Peeps are no longer America's favorite Easter candy. A survey by RetailMeNot states Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs are at the top of the basket.
- Four University of Idaho students were rushed to a Moscow hospital overnight after an experimental rocket exploded in a parking lot on the Moscow campus. One of the four was reported to be in critical condition. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. (Pacific Time) in a parking lot next the U of I's steam plant on Sixth Street. The university's student-run newspaper, The Argonaut, reports the students were part of a rocket test being conducted by the Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers. A member of that organization told the paper "the fuel burned too fast." University officials said the incident is under investigation by Moscow police. The FBI also responded to the incident.
- A motorist was rushed to a Boise hospital early today after crashing into a building on Fairview Avenue near Sunrise Manor Way. Ada County dispatchers said the driver's vehicle sheared a power pole on the south side of Fairview before crashing into a small commercial building. Boise police are on the scene to investigate.
- The Idaho Steelheads will open the 2017 postseason tonight when they take on the Colorado Eagles in Loveland, Colo. The best-of-seven series will come to CenturyLink Arena in Boise on Wednesday, April 21. The Steelheads last won the ECHL Kelly Cup in 2007.
