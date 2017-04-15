April 15, 2017: What to Know 

Western nations joined Japan and South Korea to watch a video feed this morning of a huge military parade in North Korea, celebrating the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, founder of North Korea and the the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. The Washington Post reports giant missiles rolled in front of Kim Jong Un "in a defiant show of force," but North Korea did not carry out another nuclear test or ballistic missile launch as many had feared.
The University of Idaho hasn't released the names of the four students male students, all of whom who required surgery at Gritman Medical Center after being injured in a rocket fuel explosion on the campus late Thursday night. A faculty adviser said the four were members of the Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers, a student club, and U of I officials said the explosion occurred during a testing of rocket fuel in a device made of galvanized metal pipe. Moscow Police Chief James Fry told the Lewiston Tribune the students' injuries included burns and shrapnel wounds.
Five J.R. Simplot Company facilities in California have been hit with fines for improper storage and labeling of pesticides. The Stockton, Calif., Record reports Simplot Co. has agreed to pay nearly $100,000 and has committed to correcting the violations. The Environmental Protection Agency levied the fines for a total of 23 violations at five California sites where Simplot repackages pesticides for agricultural use.
The Idaho Steelheads opened the 2017 playoff season Friday night by beating the Colorado Eagles 4-2 in the first of a best-of-seven series. The two teams are back on the ice tonight in Loveland, Colo., and playoffs are scheduled at CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, April 19.
Fans of Star Wars rejoiced Friday when a teaser trailer for The Last Jedi, the next episode of the Star Wars saga, emerged at the four-day Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida. The Los Angeles Times reports fans at the fest were greeted by actors John Boyega (Finn), Mark Hamill (Luke) and Daisy Ridley (Rey), and treated to the teaser, which dropped clues on what to expect when The Last Jedi premieres Friday, Dec. 15.
