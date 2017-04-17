April 17, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- Standing fewer than 100 feet from the North Korean border, where war clouds have been gathering as the isolated dictatorship presses forward with nuclear weapons program in the face of mounting American opposition, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told CNN this morning it was President Donald Trump's wish "to resolve this issue peaceably." That said, The New York Times writes this morning that the tension over North Korea's nuclear arsenal was a "Cuban missile crisis in slow motion." The Times reports officials in the North Korean capital Pyongyang are thought to be preparing for the nation's sixth nuclear test.
- A soon-to-be married couple, flying out of Salt Lake City, say they were booted off a United Airlines flight Saturday during a layover in Houston after a "discrepancy with plane seating." KHOU-TV reports Michael Hohl and fiance Amber Maxwell were heading to Costa Rica for their wedding. When they boarded their flight, they found a man sleeping across their assigned seats. When the couple moved to another row on a half-full flight, they said they were told by a flight attendant they had to move to their ticketed seats. The couple insists they complied with the request, but were soon removed from the plane by a U.S. air marshal. As for United Airlines, a spokesman said the couple repeatedly tried to sit in "economy plus" seats.
- Nampa police are investigating a school shooting threat written on a bathroom wall at Skyview High School. According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, the message was discovered April 13 but warns of a shooting on Tuesday, April 18. Skyview officials sent a letter home to parents April 15 saying they were aware of the threat and working closely with police to make sure students are safe.
- Residents in the town of Orofino are worried about a 17-year-old student who has been missing since his high-school prom. KREM 2 reported Sunday that the mother of Kristian Perez told police her son left the prom at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. His tuxedo jacket, one shoe and a broken cellphone were recovered a short time later. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Orofino Police Department at 208-476-5551.
- Sunny weather and highs in the 70s will greet runners today for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon. Nearly 100 Idahoans are among the more than 25,000 athletes participating in the 26.2-mile race. The best of the best should run the course in about two hours. Thirty-four runners are from Boise, including mother and son Stacy and Connor Slattery. At 20 years old, Connor is Idaho's youngest entrant. The Gem State's oldest runner is Carol Wright, 75, from Sandpoint.
- The Sunday finale of hit HBO show Girls sparked a social media debate overnight, but The Hollywood Reporter described the series wrap as a "lovely epilogue." THR critic Daniel Fienberg wrote, "If you wanted fireworks or epic drama outbursts, I'm sure you were disappointed. If you wanted an exceptional and intimate three-hander with Hannah, Marnie and Hannah's mother Loreen, plus occasional outbursts by an adorable baby named Grover ... I'm sure you loved it. This is close enough to what I wanted personally."
