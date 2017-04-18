April 18, 2017: What to Know 

Bingo Barnes

Nine months after taking office, British Prime Minister Theresa May stunned her nation this morning when she called for an early national election. May came to power on the wave of the so-called "Brexit" vote in 2016, when a majority of Brits said they wanted to leave the European Union. British governments have traditionally lasted about five years, but May is facing divisions within her own Conservative party, which holds a slim majority in Parliament. The BBC reports a "snap" general election is slated for Thursday, June 8. "I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election," May said.



See if this sounds familiar: The New York Times reports the first round of the French presidential election is set for Sunday, April 23, but critics worry Russia is churning out "fake news" and meddling with the process.



Following an already extended deadline, today is the day your tax returns are due. If you're filing your return by mail, the latest you can do that is 8 p.m. at the main Boise mail facility on South Cole Road. You can also print a mailing label before midnight at several self-service kiosks in Treasure Valley post offices. The Idaho State Tax Commission is providing its curbside drop-off service today until 5 p.m. at 800 Park Boulevard.



Forbes has a timely report this morning on how much American businesses pay in taxes. In 2016, $444 billion in corporate income taxes were put into the U.S. Treasury—about a fifth of total federal tax receipts. The U.S. still has one of the world's highest federal tax rates at 35 percent. That said, Forbes reports U.S. corporations "have an estimated $2 trillion in cash stashed overseas."





The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says it could take some times to identify the skeletal remains of a child discovered April 15 by Idaho Fish and Game officers. After consulting with archaeologists and a Native American representative, IDFG, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Land Management recovered the remains from a badger hole north of Mountain Home. The remains are believed to be of a child between 1 and 5 years old. It's thought that the remains have been buried for a considerable amount of time.





A Caldwell woman was seriously injured overnight in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Nampa. Idaho State Police said the vehicle, traveling westbound, failed to yield to slowing traffic and hit a concrete barrier. Driver Mayra Corado, 24, of Caldwell was not wearing a seatbelt. She was rushed to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise.

School children are among the most vulnerable when it comes to melanoma. According to research, just one blistering sunburn at a young age can more than double the chance of developing the skin cancer later in life. Still, the Today Show this morning reported that most states require students to present a doctor's note just to bring sunscreen to school. It turns out that sunscreen, which is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, is technically an over-the-counter medication. Now, a growing number of parents are pushing back against that restriction.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, which opens Friday, May 5, is expected to be one of the summer's biggest blockbusters (even though it hits theaters a full seven weeks before the beginning of summer). The film was shown to a select number of critics in New York Monday night and early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. Entertainment Weekly reports official reviews are embargoed until closer to the release date, but several tweets have raved about the sequel.