April 19, 2017: What to Know
By George Prentice
- Democrat hopeful Jon Ossoff didn't secure enough votes to take Georgia's vacant congressional seat. left empty by former Congressman Tom Pirce's elevation to be President Trump's new health secretary. But Osoff swamped the competition, besting a field of 18 candidates by a wide margin. Ossoff needed more than 50 percent of Tuesday's votes to be declared an outright winner, but since he garnered 48.1 percent, he's forced to a June runoff with runner-up, Republican Karen Handel, with 19.8 percent of the vote. Oddly enough, in his early morning ritual of Tweeting, Trump called Tuesday's results a "big R win."
- The New York Times is reporting this morning that President Trump's January inauguration was funded, in part, from casino magnate Sheldon Adelson who cut a check of $5 million to help pay for the festivities. The gift was the largest single contribution ever given to an inauguration.
- ESPN reports that former NFL tight end for the New England Patriots Aaron Hernandez was found hanging in his cell early this morning at a Massachusetts prison. He was discovered just after 3 a.m. at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about an hour later. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction, and just days ago was acquitted of a separate double murder.
Kameron Miles, 22, is charged with four counts of felony domestic violence
- A former linebacker for the Boise State football team is behind bars at the Ada County Jail, charged with four felony counts of domestic violence. 22-year-old Kameron Miles had already been facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge from February, triggering his dismissal from the team. Miles was out on bond on the previous charge when he was arrested Tuesday. Boise Police said Tuesday morning that the new charges stemmed from their ongoing investigation into the February incident involving one female victim. After finding further evidence, prosecutors added the additional charges on April 18.
- Anyone curious about the probability of the construction of a new multi-use stadium in Downtown Boise look no further than Tuesday's announcement from Boise State that it would be dropping its wrestling program and instead turning its attention to restarting a college baseball program. KTVB-TV reports that baseball is the only Mountain West-sponsored sport not offered at Boise State.
- The man promising to release a new six-song Prince EP, dubbed "Deliverance" this Friday, has been hit with a lawsuit. The legal challenge claims longtime Prince engineer George Boxill possessed unpublished Prince tracks, recorded in 2006, and that he is "trying to exploit one or more songs for his personal gain at the expense of the Prince estate." Billboard reports that the Prince estate is also requesting that "any and all masters, copies and reproductions" be returned. Meanwhile, Boxill said he planned to drop the EP to the public this Friday, April 21.
